Lucknow: Agra doctor held for involvement in UP TET paper leak case

Agra doctor was also involved in the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested an Agra-based doctor from Lucknow in connection with the UP TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) paper leak case, STF officials said. He was also involved in the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh and had already served jail term for it, they added.

So far, the STF has arrested a total of 34 people for their involvement in the paper leak case, from Prayagraj, Shamli, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kaushambi, Noida and Baghpat districts.

Confirming the development, Additional Director General (ADG) of STF, Amitabh Yash, said, “The STF team arrested one Santosh Kumar Chaurasia, one of the masterminds behind the UP TET paper leak case. Chaurasia was the person who received the question paper a day before the exam and circulated it. He is a native of Agra and is a qualified medical doctor.”

The UP TET paper, scheduled to be held on November 28, was leaked hours before the exam. The state government announced the cancellation of the paper and handed over the investigation into the matter to the STF.

The STF used ground intelligence along with mobile surveillance data of the suspects to nab the accused involved in the incident.

“When Chaurasia came to know about the paper leak, he destroyed his mobile phone and left Uttar Pradesh. He kept moving to different places. However, we learned from intelligence sources that he is coming to Lucknow. Our team acted on the intelligence and arrested him,” said the ADG.

Chaurasia informed the STF that he earned around 10 lakh by sharing the question paper that he received from one of the other accused via an online messaging application. He deleted the app after receiving the question paper and circulated it among few people.

“We are also trying to get details of transactions made from his bank accounts to track other accused in this case,” said the officer.

