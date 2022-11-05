Lucknow: Close shave for two as moving car turns into fireball

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The fire service team with the help of some local police officers doused the flames, but by then the car was completely damaged. (HT File/pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two people had a narrow escape when a moving car turned into a fireball near 1090 crossing under Gautampalli police station in Lucknow on Friday evening.

Gautampalli police station incharge SK Awasthi said two persons travelling in the car were rescued in the nick of time and nobody was injured in the incident.

He said the fire service team with the help of some local police officers doused the flames, but by then the car was completely damaged.

The fire officials said the fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit. However, technical examination of the vehicle is being done to ascertain the exact cause behind it, they said.

