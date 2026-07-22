Lucknow: Copper thieves target transformers, plunge localities into darkness

A spate of transformer copper thefts across Lucknow has emerged as a new cause of prolonged power outages, exposing significant security lapses in the city’s electricity infrastructure. The recurring thefts have disrupted power supply in several localities while inflicting substantial financial losses on the power utility, especially during the monsoon season when uninterrupted electricity is essential.

The latest incident was reported from Mayapuri Colony near Chaudhary Kheda in Kakori, where unidentified miscreants allegedly targeted a 400-kVA transformer on Monday night. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The latest incident was reported from Mayapuri Colony near Chaudhary Kheda in Kakori, where unidentified miscreants allegedly targeted a 400-kVA transformer on Monday night. They are accused of stealing the copper windings and transformer oil, leaving the equipment completely inoperative and disrupting power supply to the area. Power department officials lodged an FIR and launched restoration work to restore electricity at the earliest.

The Kakori incident follows a similar theft in Rajajipuram, where miscreants allegedly stole copper windings and transformer oil from a distribution transformer, disrupting power supply for several hours until the equipment was repaired.

In February, thieves stole a transformer containing copper components from Rai Enclave on Deva Road in Chinhat, leaving residents without power. Although an FIR was lodged following an inspection by power department officials, the case remains unsolved.

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{{^usCountry}} Similar transformer thefts have also been reported from the Shivpuri Power House under the Gomti Nagar zone and Salempur Pataura under the FCI substation in Dubagga, where miscreants allegedly stole copper components and transformer oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar transformer thefts have also been reported from the Shivpuri Power House under the Gomti Nagar zone and Salempur Pataura under the FCI substation in Dubagga, where miscreants allegedly stole copper components and transformer oil. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most audacious incidents occurred in Pawan Vihar under the Daudnagar power substation, where a newly installed 250-kVA transformer was allegedly stripped of its copper windings and oil soon after being commissioned. The theft initially went unnoticed and was mistaken for a technical fault after a feeder tripped, before being detected during a detailed inspection the next morning.

LESA Amausi chief engineer Ram Kumar said the repeated thefts indicate the possible involvement of an organised gang with technical expertise. He said the thieves appear to be exploiting poorly monitored installations and the high resale value of copper in the scrap market. A complaint has been lodged with the police, and further action is underway.

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