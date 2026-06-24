Lucknow cops bust hydroponic weed racket, man arrested

The Lucknow Crime Branch has arrested a suspected drug smuggler and seized 300 grams of high-potency hydroponic cannabis, popularly known as “OG”, with an estimated international market value of ₹20 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested man, Sayyad John (HT Photo)

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The arrest comes days before the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and amid a special anti-narcotics campaign being conducted by the Lucknow Police Commissionerate.

Additional DCP (crime) Kiran Yadav said the seizure was a significant breakthrough under the ongoing “Drug-Free India” campaign being observed from June 17 to 26. She said awareness drives and enforcement actions against drug traffickers are being carried out simultaneously across the city.

“The accused, identified as Sayyad John, 32, a resident of Adilnagar, was arrested following a tip-off received through the recently launched Organized Crime Helpline,” said the ADCP. A scooter allegedly used to transport the contraband was also seized.

According to police, 300 grams of OG (Ocean Grown THC), a premium-grade form of cannabis cultivated using hydroponic techniques, was recovered from the accused in three transparent packets. A case has been registered at Talkatora police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, investigators found that the accused was allegedly linked to a wider supply network operating through gaming applications. Police suspect the seized consignment was smuggled into India from Bangkok through illegal channels before being distributed through local suppliers and petty smugglers in cities including Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, investigators found that the accused was allegedly linked to a wider supply network operating through gaming applications. Police suspect the seized consignment was smuggled into India from Bangkok through illegal channels before being distributed through local suppliers and petty smugglers in cities including Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the accused acted as a local distributor and a key link between suppliers and consumers in the city. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the interstate and international network.

Police described OG as a high-THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cannabis variant which commands significantly higher prices than conventional marijuana due to its potency and growing demand among young users.