Lucknow cyber fraud probe leads UP STF to Nigerian man’s arrest, 10-cr drug seizure

An investigation into a ₹68-lakh cyber fraud targeting a Lucknow resident led the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) to uncover an alleged international cyber fraud and narcotics trafficking network, culminating in the arrest of a Nigerian national in Delhi with 5.085 kg of methamphetamine, an addictive drug, worth over ₹10 crore in the international market.

According to STF officials, the operation stemmed from an ongoing investigation into a cyber fraud case registered at Madeyganj police station in Lucknow. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, identified as Obase Prosper, a native of Imo State, Nigeria, was arrested in a joint operation by the UP STF and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the RK Puram area of Delhi on Saturday evening. Officials also recovered five mobile phones and two passports from his possession.

According to STF officials, the operation stemmed from an ongoing investigation into a cyber fraud case registered at Madeyganj police station in Lucknow, where a city resident was allegedly duped of nearly ₹68 lakh through a fake Facebook profile operated in the name of a purported United Kingdom resident.

Investigators said the accused and his associates allegedly created fake identities on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp by impersonating citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom. They reportedly befriended Indian victims online, promised expensive gifts and foreign currency, and later posed as customs and income tax officials to extort money on the pretext of customs duty, taxes and clearance charges.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, STF found that the Lucknow victim had allegedly been sent forged banking documents and repeatedly coerced into transferring money through multiple transactions under fabricated claims of customs clearance and tax payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, STF found that the Lucknow victim had allegedly been sent forged banking documents and repeatedly coerced into transferring money through multiple transactions under fabricated claims of customs clearance and tax payments. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said another Nigerian national, Uchenwa, had been arrested in May in connection with the same investigation. Prosper, who had been absconding, was later traced to Delhi. Intelligence gathered during the probe suggested that he was also involved in narcotics trafficking, prompting STF to share inputs with the NCB.

During interrogation, Prosper revealed that he entered India on a medical visa in 2023, which had since expired, but continued to stay illegally in Delhi. He also reportedly admitted that syndicate members simultaneously operated cyber fraud and drug trafficking networks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The STF suspects the syndicate cheated victims across multiple states and is now examining the accused’s bank accounts, digital wallets and electronic devices to identify other members of the network. Officials said the investigation is continuing to identify additional victims and dismantle the wider network operating behind the cyber fraud and narcotics racket.