Lucknow: Day after two girls test Covid positive, samples collected at LMGC

A day after two students tested positive for Covid at the La Martiniere Girls’ College (LMGC) in Lucknow, health department staff took samples of 140 school staff members and 96 students, including those staying in the hostel, on Monday.

The sampling was done on a day on which Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid cases, including 120 in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), 49 in Ghaziabad 49, 12 in Lucknow, eight in Agra and four in Meerut, according to official data. “At present, the state has 1,277 active Covid-19 cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical and health) in a press statement.

“The students included classmates of the two girls (who had tested positive for Covid). Teams were also sent to the homes of some of the students who had symptoms. These students were asked about their health over the telephone and, on getting information about the symptoms, the staff took their samples,” said district health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi.

LMGC is closed for two days — Monday and Tuesday (April 25 and 26).

Health teams reached the school campus in the morning and took samples from all the students, majority of whom were staying at the hostel or had come to take the board exams. The staff present on the campus, including teachers, office, transport and cleaning staff, were asked to give samples.

“The school administration extended all cooperation. The report of these samples would come in the next 24 hours after which further action will be decided,” Raghuvanshi said.

The state government has made the district inspector of schools and the joint director (education) responsible for following the Covid protocol at schools in their respective areas.

The health department in the state capital has sent a letter to the district inspector of schools and the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) seeking help in identifying students with Covid-19 symptoms quickly.

Parents of the two LMGC girls, who are siblings, also tested positive for Covid, according to health officials.

“Mother, father and one of the grandparents also tested positive. They are from one family and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing,” said a senior health official.

Elsewhere, many students were found attending school without masks and moving around without social distancing.

Nevertheless, the authorities at various schools have swung into action to implement the Covid protocols strictly.

Anil Agarwal, president of the Unaided Private School Association, UP, said, “Student safety is our top priority. ICSE Semester two examinations have begun and schools are thoroughly equipped with all Covid protocols and students have been instructed to wear masks and carry sanitizer.”

Prerna Mitra, principal, GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, said, “Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, each one of us needs to follow the Covid protocol in true letter and spirit. Strict preventive measures should be developed as our habits.”

LMGC principal Aashrita Dass said school assessment for students up to class 9 has also been deferred. Classmates of the two girl students, who had tested positive for Covid were called over the telephone and were asked to report any symptom or illness. The two girls are students of different classes.

The principal said, “We will follow the Covid guidelines laid down by the government. Hence, it has been decided that the school will reopen on April 27 after two days of closure. We will get the entire school sanitized before reopening it on Wednesday.”

