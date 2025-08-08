Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Lucknow: Gang formed on Instagram behind 35 lakh burglaries, busted

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 06:42 am IST

Police said the gang was led by 27-year-old Sudhir Kashyap of Lucknow, who created the Instagram group to recruit members and coordinate burglaries. Namit Mishra, also from Lucknow, would spot locked homes and alert others.

In a case where crime met clicks, a gang of burglars that came together through an Instagram group to plan and carry out house thefts across Lucknow has been busted by the Ashiyana police. Four members have been arrested, and valuables worth around 35 lakh have been recovered, including jewellery and a motorcycle, police confirmed on Thursday.

Gaurav Singh, 21, and Md Zeshan, 25, both from Lakhimpur Kheri, would immediately travel to Lucknow in about three hours to join the thefts. The gang conducted recces during the day and carried out the burglaries at night. “Sudhir could break into a house and finish the job within 30 minutes, including opening safes and cabinets,” DCP Central Ashish Srivastava said.

Police apprehended the suspects near the BBAU University wall after they were found loitering on a motorcycle. Their inability to produce vehicle papers and inconsistent answers during questioning led to further probe and detention.

The gang is suspected to be behind several burglaries reported at Ashiyana and PGI police stations. Recovered items include over 60 stolen items, gold and silver jewellery, silverware, and the motorcycle used in the crimes.

Sudhir Kashyap is named in over 10 earlier cases registered in Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri, involving robbery and housebreaking. Investigations are on to ascertain the background of the other accused and their possible connection to more unsolved theft cases.

