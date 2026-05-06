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Lucknow: Gomti Barrage bridge to remain shut for 45 days from May 8

Upendra Singh, chief engineer, irrigation department, Lucknow, said, “Over decades of operation, the barrage gates have suffered biological and chemical corrosion due to constant exposure to river water. To address this, a phased replacement programme was launched. Two gates were replaced in 2024, followed by four more in 2025. The current work covers the final four gates and will complete the modernisation of the entire structure.”

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Gomti Barrage bridge in Lucknow, connecting Samta Mulak Chauraha to Balu Adda, will remain closed for 45 days from May 8 to June 15 as the irrigation department begins replacement of the remaining four gates of the barrage as part of its final modernisation phase.

For representation only (Sourced)

The bridge closure is expected to affect daily commuters, who have been advised to use alternate routes during the period.

Built between 1980 and 1983, the Gomti Barrage is a key water infrastructure in the city and plays an important role in maintaining water supply to the Kudiyaghat Pumping Station, which caters to a large population in Lucknow and nearby areas.

Each of the barrage’s 10 gates measures 18 metres in width and 4.95 metres in height, helping maintain water levels for domestic use and irrigation. During heavy rainfall, these gates also regulate excess river water to help manage flood situations.

Upendra Singh, chief engineer, irrigation department, Lucknow, said, “Over decades of operation, the barrage gates have suffered biological and chemical corrosion due to constant exposure to river water. To address this, a phased replacement programme was launched. Two gates were replaced in 2024, followed by four more in 2025. The current work covers the final four gates and will complete the modernisation of the entire structure.”

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow: Gomti Barrage bridge to remain shut for 45 days from May 8
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow: Gomti Barrage bridge to remain shut for 45 days from May 8
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