Lucknow: Gomti Barrage bridge to remain shut for 45 days from May 8

The Gomti Barrage bridge in Lucknow, connecting Samta Mulak Chauraha to Balu Adda, will remain closed for 45 days from May 8 to June 15 as the irrigation department begins replacement of the remaining four gates of the barrage as part of its final modernisation phase.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The bridge closure is expected to affect daily commuters, who have been advised to use alternate routes during the period.

Built between 1980 and 1983, the Gomti Barrage is a key water infrastructure in the city and plays an important role in maintaining water supply to the Kudiyaghat Pumping Station, which caters to a large population in Lucknow and nearby areas.

Each of the barrage’s 10 gates measures 18 metres in width and 4.95 metres in height, helping maintain water levels for domestic use and irrigation. During heavy rainfall, these gates also regulate excess river water to help manage flood situations.

Upendra Singh, chief engineer, irrigation department, Lucknow, said, “Over decades of operation, the barrage gates have suffered biological and chemical corrosion due to constant exposure to river water. To address this, a phased replacement programme was launched. Two gates were replaced in 2024, followed by four more in 2025. The current work covers the final four gates and will complete the modernisation of the entire structure.”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the new gates are being manufactured at the ISO-certified Irrigation Workshop in Bareilly. Each gate is being built in two sections, with the upper section weighing 16 tonnes and the lower 18 tonnes. Installation will also be carried out by the Bareilly workshop team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the new gates are being manufactured at the ISO-certified Irrigation Workshop in Bareilly. Each gate is being built in two sections, with the upper section weighing 16 tonnes and the lower 18 tonnes. Installation will also be carried out by the Bareilly workshop team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To maintain uninterrupted water supply during the repair work, officials have constructed a coffer dam upstream of the barrage, allowing continued flow of water to the Kudiyaghat Pumping Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To maintain uninterrupted water supply during the repair work, officials have constructed a coffer dam upstream of the barrage, allowing continued flow of water to the Kudiyaghat Pumping Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said replacing the ageing gates is necessary to avoid any disruption in water supply, irrigation services and barrage operations during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said replacing the ageing gates is necessary to avoid any disruption in water supply, irrigation services and barrage operations during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said, “This final phase of gate replacement is critical for Lucknow’s water security. While the closure may cause short-term inconvenience, it is necessary to ensure the safety and reliability of the barrage for the coming years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said, “This final phase of gate replacement is critical for Lucknow’s water security. While the closure may cause short-term inconvenience, it is necessary to ensure the safety and reliability of the barrage for the coming years.” {{/usCountry}}

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