Training programme for Bangla judges inaugurated in Lucknow

Any training programme for judges of another country gives us an opportunity not only to interact with each other but also to understand and appreciate laws in our countries, said justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, senior judge of the Lucknow high court, while inaugurating a training programme for judges of Bangladesh.

Justice Upadhayay inaugurated a five-day National Judicial Training Programme for judges of Bangladesh at the Judicial Training and Research Institute, Gomti Nagar, on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, justice Upadhyay said: “The relationship between India and Bangladesh is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of secularism, democracy and countless other commonalties between two countries.

“In present times, the work of a judge has acquired multi-dimensional shape as he is not merely involved in deciding cases but also managing court and cases as well as using modern technology to the optimum level so as to fetch good results.”

“Teamwork has come to occupy an important place in modern judging, court and case management,” he added.

Justice AR Masoodi advised participants that they should focus on knowledge, legal principles, principles of natural justice and morality including constitutional morality in judicial work.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan pointed out that both countries have developed healthy and strong relationships and this training programme is an indicator of that healthy relationship.