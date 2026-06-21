Lucknow leads UP with 32.5 lakh registered vehicles

Lucknow has emerged as Uttar Pradesh’s leading district in both vehicle registrations and driving licence issuance, according to the latest data released by the state transport department recently, highlighting the growing vehicular load and the increasing workload at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Transport Nagar. Lucknow also tops the state in driving licence issuance, with 13.66 lakh licences issued so far. (For representation)

Official records show that the Transport Nagar RTO has 32,49,911 registered vehicles, the highest among all RTOs in the state. Prayagraj follows closely with nearly 32.49 lakh registered vehicles, while Kanpur Nagar (19.79 lakh), Agra (16.92 lakh) and Varanasi (16.70 lakh) complete the top five.

The figures come amid Uttar Pradesh’s expanding vehicle base, which has crossed 5.30 crore registered vehicles. Of these, 34.76 lakh are commercial vehicles and 4.95 crore are privately owned.

Lucknow also tops the state in driving licence issuance, with 13.66 lakh licences issued so far. Ghaziabad ranks second with 13.11 lakh licences, followed by Meerut (10.58 lakh), Kanpur Nagar (10.51 lakh) and Prayagraj (10.16 lakh).

Officials said the numbers reflect the increasing demand for transport-related services in the state capital, making Lucknow one of the busiest transport administration centres in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the department’s data, more than 2.99 crore driving licences have been issued across the state, including 29,05,937 transport driving licences.

However, the highest number of transport licences have been issued from Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Azamgarh, indicating a concentration of commercial and freight transport activity in these districts.

With over five crore registered vehicles and nearly three crore licence holders, the department is increasingly relying on digital platforms for vehicle registration, licence issuance, tax collection and record management. Officials said the Vahan and Sarathi portals have helped speed up processing and improve database management.

Transport commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan said the scale of registrations and licences reflected the growing demand for transport services in the state.

“The state is managing one of the country’s largest vehicle databases. Technology-enabled systems have streamlined registrations, licence issuance and other transport services, helping departments handle rising volumes more efficiently while improving transparency and accessibility for citizens,” he said.