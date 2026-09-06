Lucknow Metro clocks 15 crore passenger journeys in nine years

The Lucknow Metro has recorded 15 crore passenger journeys in nine years since its launch in 2017, underlining its growing role in the city’s public transport network.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

On its Ninth Metro Day, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) said the service had not only expanded its passenger base but also registered significant gains in revenue, operational efficiency and energy performance.

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The Ninth Metro Day celebrations were held at Hazratganj Metro Station, where employees with outstanding performance were presented MD’s Medals in gold, silver and bronze categories. The Taj Mahal Metro Station of Agra Metro was also given the Best Kept Metro Station Award.

Three of Lucknow Metro’s highest GoSmart Card users—Anamika Mishra, Mohammad Moin-ul-Haq and LP Maurya—were also felicitated.

A photo exhibition showcasing Lucknow’s heritage and Metro travel experience was also organised, while school students presented a cultural programme tracing the evolution of transportation from the mythological Pushpak to the modern metro system.

The milestone means that Lucknow Metro has facilitated an average of about 1.67 crore passenger journeys a year, or roughly 4.6 lakh journeys a day over its nine-year operational period. UPMRC marked the achievement by felicitating its 15 croreth passenger, Himanshi Kashyap, at Hazratganj Metro Station.

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{{^usCountry}} According to UPMRC managing director Sushil Kumar, the Metro has recorded 30% higher passenger-fare revenue per passenger, while income per kilometre has increased by 29%. Its non-fare revenue per kilometre has also risen by 95%, indicating growing earnings from sources other than ticket sales. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to UPMRC managing director Sushil Kumar, the Metro has recorded 30% higher passenger-fare revenue per passenger, while income per kilometre has increased by 29%. Its non-fare revenue per kilometre has also risen by 95%, indicating growing earnings from sources other than ticket sales. {{/usCountry}}

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“Lucknow Metro was never conceived with a fixed passenger target; its success should instead be viewed in terms of the growing passenger load and the transformation it has brought to public transport in the state.

“There was no Metro in Uttar Pradesh earlier, so there was no benchmark or specific passenger target to achieve. The biggest target was to complete the project within the stipulated time, which we did. Lucknow Metro has been one of the best things to happen to transport in the region,” said Kumar.

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He said the rising passenger load itself was an indicator of the Metro’s growing acceptance among commuters, rather than a pre-decided numerical target.

He added that the UPMRC was now focused on completing the East-West Corridor within the stipulated timeline. The proposed corridor will connect the historic areas of Old Lucknow with the existing Metro network.