Lucknow Municipal Corporation cracks down on unlicensed pet dogs, collects ₹22K in fines

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) launched an early morning crackdown on unlicensed pet dogs on Friday, penalising several owners and collecting ₹22,000 in fines and license fees during an intensive drive across key localities of the city. So far, around 3,500 dog licenses have been issued this year, compared to about 6,200 last year. Several dog owners were seen fleeing with their pets to avoid penalties, while others attempted to influence officials. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the LMC, around 10,000 pet dogs live within the city limits. The corporation issues licenses only after owners submit a rabies vaccination certificate and an affidavit in compliance with the Dog Control Bylaws, 2003.

Acting on the instructions of municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, the campaign began at 6:30 am in Zone 4 under the supervision of animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma. The enforcement team, along with the dog-catching squad and municipal staff, including Shivak, Manoj Singh, Ramkumar, Abhinav Bharti, Nadeem, and Furqan, conducted inspections in areas including Lohia Park, Virat Khand, Vishal Khand, and the 1090 intersection.

During the drive, the team fined four owners a total of ₹20,000 for keeping unlicensed dogs and issued two new licenses on the spot, bringing the total collection to ₹22,000. A Labrador was also seized but later released after its owner paid the fine.

The inspection led to mixed reactions of the public. Several dog owners were seen fleeing with their pets to avoid penalties, while others attempted to influence officials. Notices will soon be issued to those who escaped. However, many owners were found compliant, presenting valid licenses and vaccination certificates.

Verma urged all pet owners to obtain valid licenses and use sturdy leashes while walking their dogs, warning that the LMC will continue conducting surprise checks in the coming weeks.