Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Lucknow Municipal Corporation areas log 36.97% turnout, nagar panchayat areas 64%

The fate of over 1500 candidates was sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballot boxes in the district even as the voter turnout in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) areas remained low at 36.97% on Thursday (till 9.10pm), according to the state election commission website).

Voters in the Bakshi Ka Talab nagar panchayat area of Lucknow during the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

In contrast, nagar panchayat areas witnessed brisk polling with an average turnout of 64%. The overall polling percentage for the entire Lucknow district was 38.62%, including both the LMC and nagar panchayat areas.

There were 807 candidates in the fray for 110 LMC corporators’ seats and 13 nominees for the post of Lucknow mayor. As many as 706 candidates contested 129 nagar panchayat seats. The results will be declared on May 13.

While EVMs were used for LMC elections, ballot papers were used for the nagar panchayat polls.

In the LMC limits, out of 29.26 lakh (29,26,767) eligible voters, only 10.81 lakh (10,81,900) exercised their voting rights. In the nagar panchayats, out of 1.91 lakh (1,91,227) voters, 1.22 lakh (1,22,379) turned up to cast their vote.

“This time again, in the Lucknow civic elections, the rural voting percentage was much higher than the urban voting percentage,” said former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, a two-term former mayor of Lucknow.

“This shows rural voters are more vigilant than the urban ones,” he said.

Sharma also said Lucknow had a BJP mayor for 25 years and the party would win this time, too.

Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “Residents say there are many problems like waterlogging, bad roads in many areas. But when it comes to electing a good representative, they don’t vote.”

In the nagar panchayats, the maximum turnout of 84% was reported from Mahona and the minimum of 56.25% from Bakshi Ka Talab.

In the municipal corporation areas, the maximum turnout of 40.38% was reported from zone 6, which includes old Lucknow areas like Thakurganj and Balaganj among others.

The minimum turnout of 33.18% was reported from the VVIP zone 1, which has areas like Hazratganj, Lalbagh, Mall Avenue and Ashok Marg.

The mayoral contestants exuded confidence after the conclusion of polling.

BJP’s Sushma Kharakwal said, “I am sure that the BJP is going to sweep the civic polls. My victory is sure after watching the voting pattern in the city.”

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Varma said, “Going by the voting trend, the Samajwadi Party mayoral candidate is sure to win the elections. The BJP’s 25-year rule in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is set to end.”

Congress mayoral candidate Sangeeta Jaiswal said, “People have voted for the Congress in large numbers.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee Shaheen Bano said, “The BSP has bagged support from minority and Dalit-dominated areas which will ensure my victory.”

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar visited polling stations to monitor the arrangements. They also reached also Rama Bai Ambedkar Sthal to supervise the EVMs getting deposited by officials.

