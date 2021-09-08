Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News / Lucknow Municipal Corporation has no records of 44,862 houses, finds GI Survey
lucknow news

Lucknow Municipal Corporation has no records of 44,862 houses, finds GI Survey

Despite having a number of tax inspectors, Lucknow Municipal Corporation has been unable to locate these properties which are within the municipal limits
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Lucknow Municipal Corporation is still evaluating these properties and a final report is awaited (file photo)

As many as 44,862 houses in the city are not in the records of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). This was revealed in the latest Geographic Information Survey (GIS).

Despite having a number of tax inspectors, LMC has been unable to locate these properties which are within the municipal limits. As a result, apart from loss of property tax, these houses have also not been paying sewer and water tax to Jal Sansthan.

Sardar Patel ward corporator Girish Mishra said, “The officials of LMC are responsible for these missing properties. Presently there are 5,75,238 properties registered with LMC for paying tax. But only 4.3 lakh houses are paying regular property tax to LMC, while there are 1.75 lakh houses which have not paid any sort of tax even once.”

These startling figures were highlighted when the GIS report was presented in front of officials last Sunday.

Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The GIS report has revealed some new properties and LMC is doing physical verification of these properties, which is essential before reaching any conclusion. All these properties would be brought into the tax system of LMC. However, LMC is still evaluating these properties and a final report is awaited.”

