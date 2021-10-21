Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow Municipal Corporation serves notices on 40,000 houses for tax recovery
lucknow news

Lucknow Municipal Corporation serves notices on 40,000 houses for tax recovery

These houses haven’t paid taxes for the last five years and have pending dues of more than ₹50,000, said Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation tax inspectors to stick notice on the houses of defaulters. (File photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:12 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has issued notices to around 40,000 houses for recovery of house tax, said officials.

These houses haven’t paid taxes for the last five years and have pending dues of more than 50,000. Such house owners have been given 15 days to either deposit the tax or face attachment of properties, the official said.

There are over 7 lakh houses within the municipal limits of which only 2.55 lakh houses have paid tax this year so far.

The new house tax software has detected the non-tax paying houses for LMC in every zone.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation tax inspectors to stick notice on the houses of defaulters.

Most of the defaulters are in zone 6 that covers areas of old city like Chowk, Thakurganj, Dubagga, Chaupatian, Khadra etc.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Lucknow Municipal Corporation will continue to mount pressure on house tax defaulters. Everyone should understand that out of the tax amount collected the LMC carries out development works in the city. So they must pay their taxes on time.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SGPGIMS to relax RTPCR test requirement for fully vaccinated outpatients

UP aims to reach vax coverage of 13 cr doses by end of week: CM

UP minister defends fuel price hike, says 95% people don’t need petrol

BJP always engrossed in festival-like celebrations, even during calamity, says Akhilesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP