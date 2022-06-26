Lucknow NCB conducts cycle rally to spread awareness against drugs

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow Zonal Unit on Sunday organised a mega cycle rally and other events to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

“We organised a series of events to create awareness among the masses and say no to drugs. The theme of today’s event was — ‘Say no to drugs and say yes to life,” said Prashant K Srivastava, zonal director NCB, Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was organised at Janeshwar Mishra Park. Other than cycle rally and the fun run, other events included the Zumba dance and Nukkad Natak. NCB organised the events in association with CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Disha Foundation and Decathlon to spread awareness against drug abuse. In the event, more than 2500 people participated. On the occasion, Dhruva Kath Thakur, commissioner of police, Lucknow, was the chief guest and Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Sachin Jain, deputy director-general, NCB, and other senior officials were also present. The chief guest administered an oath against drug abuse to all the participants. He also flagged off the cycle rally. The event saw the participation of various groups, including Lucknow Cycle Club, Robinhood Army, Lucknow Gazelles, Pedal Yatri, Shrijan Shakti Welfare Society, Nawabi Riders and others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}