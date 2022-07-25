Lucknow: Orthodontics take out ‘Smile Rally’ for public awareness

Correcting the misaligned teeth or malocclusions not only gives your face a confident smile or improves self-esteem but it also contributes to good health, said experts at the ‘Smile Rally- A Public Awareness Initiative’ organised by Orthodontic Study Group of Lucknow in collaboration with Indian Orthodontic Society on Sunday.

“Teeth, if in good/correct shape, help in better chewing of food. Better chewing and better looks are two things related to good health and increased self-esteem,” said Dr Sudhir Kapoor, professor and head, department of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics, Sardar Patel Post Graduate Institute of Dental and Medical Sciences.

Head of department of orthodontics from various institutes in the state capital including Dr Rohit Khanna, Dr Tipti Tikku, Dr Pradip Tandon, and Dr GK Singh and students from the departments attended the car rally taken put from 112 police headquarters to Rumi gate via Hazratganj. Over 100 doctors participated in the event.

The rally attempted to make public aware about treatment of crooked teeth with braces/aligners by a qualified orthodontist. “Companies are offering direct corrective measures via aligners being sold online. People should avoid using them without consulting an orthodontic,” said Dr Sudhir Kapoor.

He said, “Using braces or aligners for correcting tooth position should be guided by an orthodontic. This will ensure correct treatment.”

“The best age of correcting misaligned teeth is growing age when all milk teeth are gone,” he said.