Lucknow: Owners start razing Aliganj commercial building after LDA order

The owners of the illegal commercial complex in Aliganj’s Sector D, where a fire claimed 15 lives on June 22, began dismantling the unauthorised structure on Monday after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) ordered its removal. The demolition started days before the July 25 deadline set by the authority.

Aliganj commercial building (PTI)

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The LDA declared the commercial building at plot number MS-102 illegal after finding it was constructed in violation of approved land-use norms. LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava said the authority issued a notice under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act on June 23 to Virendra Shukla, Surendra Shukla and others, directing them to produce documents supporting the legality of the construction.

The designated court of the LDA heard the matter on July 7 and allowed the owners to file objections, which were submitted on July 8. After examining the objections and the enforcement wing’s reply, the authority on July 10 declared the commercial construction illegal and ordered its demolition. The owners were given 15 days to remove the unauthorised structure.

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{{^usCountry}} Following information that demolition had begun, Enforcement Zone-4 zonal officer Madhavesh Kumar inspected the site with his team. He directed the builder’s representatives to follow all safety protocols during the demolition, particularly in view of the monsoon, and warned that the owners would be held responsible for any accident caused by negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following information that demolition had begun, Enforcement Zone-4 zonal officer Madhavesh Kumar inspected the site with his team. He directed the builder’s representatives to follow all safety protocols during the demolition, particularly in view of the monsoon, and warned that the owners would be held responsible for any accident caused by negligence. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior LDA officials said the site would be inspected after the July 25 deadline. If the owners fail to fully comply with the demolition order, the authority will demolish the remaining illegal structure and initiate further action as per law.