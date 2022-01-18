Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow PGI issues new guidelines for patients
lucknow news

Lucknow PGI issues new guidelines for patients

Chief medical superintendent of PGI said as per new guidelines patients will have to produce a valid RTPCR/TrueNat negative report at the entry points
Chief medical superintendent of PGI said as per new guidelines patients will also need a valid prescription from an SGPGI doctor to visit within seven days. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The administration of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences issued fresh guidelines for patients seeking an appointment with doctors in OPD.

Chief medical superintendent Prof Gaurav Agarwal said, “To facilitate the patients visiting OPD, who have been given an appointment for a consultation, and IPD for admission, some new arrangements have been made. The patients will have to produce a valid RTPCR/TrueNat negative report at the entry points. The report should be from within last five days and from any ICMR accredited Lab.”

The MSWs/data entry operators at the counters of each OPD/investigation desk and residents/faculty members in the ward area shall verify the RTPCR/TrueNat report of the patients/relative using the QR code scanners in their mobile phones.

Prof Agarwal said,” Patients and their attendants with forged RTPCR/TrueNat report shall be notified to security in charge, and a police complaint will be lodged against such persons.”

Patients, who are required to visit the hospital more than once a week like for dialysis, cancer chemotherapy, radiotherapy, haemophilia or other haematological conditions needing frequent transfusions and for antenatal care, will be allowed entry in hospital premises with a valid negative RTPCR/TrueNat report done within last seven working days from an ICMR accredited Lab. They will also need a valid prescription from an SGPGI doctor to visit within seven days.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP