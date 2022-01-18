Lucknow PGI issues new guidelines for patients

The administration of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences issued fresh guidelines for patients seeking an appointment with doctors in OPD.

Chief medical superintendent Prof Gaurav Agarwal said, “To facilitate the patients visiting OPD, who have been given an appointment for a consultation, and IPD for admission, some new arrangements have been made. The patients will have to produce a valid RTPCR/TrueNat negative report at the entry points. The report should be from within last five days and from any ICMR accredited Lab.”

The MSWs/data entry operators at the counters of each OPD/investigation desk and residents/faculty members in the ward area shall verify the RTPCR/TrueNat report of the patients/relative using the QR code scanners in their mobile phones.

Prof Agarwal said,” Patients and their attendants with forged RTPCR/TrueNat report shall be notified to security in charge, and a police complaint will be lodged against such persons.”

Patients, who are required to visit the hospital more than once a week like for dialysis, cancer chemotherapy, radiotherapy, haemophilia or other haematological conditions needing frequent transfusions and for antenatal care, will be allowed entry in hospital premises with a valid negative RTPCR/TrueNat report done within last seven working days from an ICMR accredited Lab. They will also need a valid prescription from an SGPGI doctor to visit within seven days.

