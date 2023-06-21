Missing bike plaint unravels couple’s plot to kill daughter

LUCKNOW Police investigation into a missing bike complaint by a villager unravelled a couple’s conspiracy in Sitapur to kill their 18-year-old daughter over her relationship with a youth, police said on Wednesday.

Axe and scarf used in the killing were recovered from the husband and wife. They were booked under IPC sections 302 for murder, 120-B for criminal conspiracy and 201 for concealing the body (Pic for representation)

The throat-slit naked body of an unidentified girl was found near a pond in Saholi village under Sandana police station limits on Saturday. Cops failed to ascertain the deceased’s identity for nearly three days, but a complaint about a missing motorcycle by one Ram Autar of nearby Pakarnarayanpur village on Tuesday gave them a breakthrough in the murder case, which was solved within a few hours with the arrest of the girl’s parents.

ASP (Sitapur) NP Singh said the police got suspicious after receiving information that one Pankaj Kumar, along with his wife, daughter and two sons, was missing for four days after borrowing a motorcycle from Ram Autar. He said the complainant (Ram Autar) informed that Pankaj Kumar, a native of the same village, had borrowed the bike to visit his in-laws’ place on Friday and had been missing since then.

Probe confirmed the identity of the deceased girl as Pankaj’s daughter, following which the police reached his in-laws’ house in Begurawa village nearby and took Pankaj and his wife into custody, after which the couple confessed to killing their daughter.

“The couple confessed that they were fed up with their daughter, who had a relationship with a youth belonging to a different caste while living in Delhi where the family worked as domestic help. The couple visited their native village in Sitapur a week ago with a plan to eliminate their daughter, if she did not agree to end this relationship,” the official said.

“As per plan, Pankaj left his village telling people that he was going to visit his in-laws’ house on Friday. He strangulated his daughter with the help of his wife after halting at a deserted place near Saholi village. The couple also slit the throat of the girl and fled after disposing of the body there itself.

The couple’s two minor sons were also present when the crime was executed,” said OP Tiwari, in-charge of Sadana police station. He said the accused removed the girl’s clothes so that her identity could not be ascertained.

He said the axe and the scarf used in the killing were also recovered from the accused and they were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 120-B for criminal conspiracy and 201 for concealing the body.

