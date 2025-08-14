Lucknow records heaviest rain since 2017

A late evening downpour on Wednesday brought the heaviest single-day rainfall in the city since 2017, with 117.6 mm recorded across areas from Kanpur Road to Sitapur Road, Faizabad Road and Sultanpur Road. In comparison, August 2017 saw 161.8 mm in a day. In Lucknow, August 2017 saw 161.8 mm in a day (File photo)

With normal daily rainfall in Lucknow at 15.9 mm, Wednesday’s average of 84.7 mm was 433% above normal. The city has recorded 499.1 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 14, over 19% higher than the normal 417.9 mm for the period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the spell was triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that has kept monsoon activity active in the state for weeks. The weather department had issued a 48-hour warning on Wednesday morning.

Senior scientist at Lucknow met department Mohammad Danish, said monsoon activity is likely to reduce from Friday as the trough line shifts southward. “The city sky will be partly cloudy, becoming mainly clear, with a feeble chance of very light rain or drizzle in the next five days,” he said.