Lucknow reports 18 fresh dengue cases, notices issued to 21 house owners

These dengue cases were reported from different areas of the city, including Aliganj, Alambagh, Indira Nagar, Chinhut and Kakori.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:20 PM IST
House owners have also been warned and asked to remove source of mosquito breeding from their houses immediately to check dengue cases in Lucknow. (Photo for representation only)

LUCKNOW: State capital reported 18 fresh dengue cases on Wednesday. These cases were reported from different areas of the city, including Aliganj, Alambagh, Indira Nagar, Chinhut and Kakori, and notices were also issued to owners of 21 houses, said a press statement from the office of chief medical officer (CMO), Lucknow.

“In all, 1,890 houses were surveyed and conditions favourable for mosquito breeding, such as stagnated water, were found in 21 homes. Notices were issued to the house owners along with warning to remove sources of mosquito breeding from their houses immediately,” it said.

“Residents should not only remove sources of mosquito breeding (such as stagnated water) from their house, but also from the neighbours’ place as mosquito can fly anywhere,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

