Lucknow reports 33 fresh dengue cases

The state capital reported 33 fresh dengue cases on Thursday and the total number of cases till this year crossed the 400 mark, according to health department data.

At present, 63 dengue patients are admitted to different hospitals in the city. Fresh dengue cases were reported from Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Alambagh and Gomti Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the day, health teams visited about 1,500 houses in different areas and slapped notices on owners of 22 houses where stagnant water and mosquito larvae were spotted. Notices were given to owners of houses in different areas including Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar and Chowk.