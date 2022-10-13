Lucknow reports 38 new dengue cases

With rains almost receding in the region, dengue cases have started going up in the state capital. At present over two-dozen patients of dengue are admitted to hospitals and one among them is on life-support, officials said.

“In all 38 new dengue cases have been reported,” said district health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi in a press statement on Wednesday. This takes the total count of dengue cases in the state capital to 381 this year and in state over 2200. The coming one week can see more trouble, said doctors.

“This year we are tracking each (dengue) case and screening 60-homes in the vicinity of the house reporting dengue case. We appeal to people to keep their homes and surroundings free from stagnated water, which is the main source of mosquito breeding,” said Ritu Srivastava, district malaria officer (DMO), Lucknow.

Apart from 38 new dengue cases, the report of 22 other patients was awaited. These patients had tested positive in card (rapid) test and a confirmatory report would arrive on Thursday. A total 110 samples were sent for test a day before, said Raghuvanshi.

Each district level hospital in Lucknow has arranged a separate isolation ward. Dengue patients in need of hospitalisation can get admission at Lok Bandhu, Balrampur, Civil hospital and at King George’s Medical University. Over 100-beds have been reserved for dengue patients and the number shall be increased as per the need.

At present about two-dozen dengue patients are admitted to different hospitals in the state capital.

“No one should take fever casually. Medical advice physically or at least via tele-medicine should be taken immediately in case of fever,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.