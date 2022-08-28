Lucknow reports one Covid death, 75 new cases

An elderly patient admitted to a Covid-19 facility died during treatment on Saturday while 75 others tested positive for the infection in Lucknow, the health department data read.

“The 70-year-old man was admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital on August 20 and was suffering from diabetes, respiratory distress and diabetic foot. He died of cardiac arrest,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

The last Covid-19 death in the state capital was reported on August 10. Till now, Lucknow has reported 2,698 deaths, according to the health department data. Till now 3.05 lakh cases have been reported in Lucknow.

During the day, 110 people recovered and the number of active cases in Lucknow came down to 531 from 681 a day before. In Lucknow, Qaiserbagh reported 17 new cases, Aliganj reported 8, Alambagh 14, Indira Nagar 3, Sarojininagar 7, Chinhat and Gosaiganj 2 each, according to the health department data.

In the state, 453 more people tested positive from among 83,275 samples tested in the past 24 hours. “In the state, 434 patients recovered in the past 24 hours while 20,94,683 patients have recovered till now. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The state has 3,348 active cases, and among them, over 3,000 are in home isolation. Till now, the state has tested 12,14,42,598 samples and administered 36,64,64,769 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, including 5,01,516 doses administered in the past 24 hours.