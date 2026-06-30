Lucknow set for mega makeover: LDA clears 266-crore infra push

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday approved 120 infrastructure and beautification projects worth ₹266 crore, including a ₹25-crore water laser light and sound show system at the Gomti riverfront and ₹68 crore for two hydraulic firefighting platforms to strengthen the city’s emergency response system.

The committee sanctioned ₹15 crore for utility shifting and other works under the Green Corridor project. It also approved ₹10.67 crore to install open-air gyms in parks across Kanpur Road Scheme, Ashiana, Sarojini Nagar and other localities. (File Photo)

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The approvals came during the infrastructure development fund meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. Senior officials, including LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, attended the meeting.

Presenting the proposals before the committee, the V-C said the state-of-the-art water laser light and sound system at the Gomti riverfront will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s history along with Lucknow’s culture, art and heritage, creating a major tourist attraction on the riverfront.

The authority also approved ₹68 crore to procure two modern hydraulic platforms for the fire department. The equipment will improve firefighting operations in high-rise buildings and strengthen the city’s disaster response capacity.

The committee sanctioned ₹15 crore for utility shifting and other works under the Green Corridor project. It also approved ₹10.67 crore to install open-air gyms in parks across Kanpur Road Scheme, Ashiana, Sarojini Nagar and other localities.

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{{^usCountry}} The development package includes ₹10 crore for civic infrastructure works in Sadrauna village, ₹7.5 crore for constructing an RCC drain in Cattle Colony and another RCC drain from Lokbandhu Chauraha to the LDA parking area to improve drainage infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development package includes ₹10 crore for civic infrastructure works in Sadrauna village, ₹7.5 crore for constructing an RCC drain in Cattle Colony and another RCC drain from Lokbandhu Chauraha to the LDA parking area to improve drainage infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides, LDA approved ₹5 crore to develop a modern library inside the historic Butler Palace by renovating its interiors. It sanctioned ₹5.5 crore for façade lighting and cladding at Kamta underpass, Taj Hotel underpass, Picup Bhawan underpass and other locations to enhance the city’s appearance.

As part of the approved projects, the authority will also install children’s play equipment in 150 parks across Lucknow at a cost of ₹6 crore, aiming to improve recreational facilities in residential areas.

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