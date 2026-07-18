Lucknow students ace NEET as grit, scholarships pay off

Students from Lucknow delivered an impressive performance in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026, with several candidates securing top All India Ranks (AIR), educational institutions reporting high success rates. The results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Thursday.

Neelu Verma, a resident of Digdiga village in Gomti Nagar. (Sourced)

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Among the city’s top performers, Shivansh secured AIR 152, followed by Yasir (AIR 157), Mohit (AIR 550), Chinmay (AIR 569) and Shavez (AIR 738), placing them among the country’s highest-ranked candidates.

Educational institutions also reported encouraging results. City Montessori School (CMS) said 78 students cleared the NEET qualifying cut-off, including seven candidates who scored above the 99th percentile. Congratulating the successful students, CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi said the results reflected the students’ hard work, dedicated mentoring by teachers and continued support from parents.

“It was my third attempt, and there were moments when I felt discouraged, but my father’s determination never let me give up,” said Aakriti Srivastava, a resident of Aliganj in Lucknow, who secured the highest AIR (4032) among CMS students.

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{{^usCountry}} “My father, Arun Kumar Srivastava, is a businessman, and my mother, Vibha Srivastava, is a homemaker. Their constant support and faith in me made this achievement possible. I am grateful to my parents and teachers for standing by me throughout my journey,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My father, Arun Kumar Srivastava, is a businessman, and my mother, Vibha Srivastava, is a homemaker. Their constant support and faith in me made this achievement possible. I am grateful to my parents and teachers for standing by me throughout my journey,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The results also highlighted how scholarships and educational support can help talented students overcome economic barriers. Neelu Verma, a resident of Digdiga village in Gomti Nagar, qualified for NEET with AIR 1,09,999 and OBC Rank 54,524 after beginning her education at Prerna Girls School and later studying at Study Hall School on a scholarship.

Raised by her mother, who works as a hospital attendant and domestic help and earns barely ₹10,000 a month, Neelu said the death of her father during her school years, when the family could not afford timely medical treatment, inspired her to pursue medicine. She said she hopes to serve patients from economically weaker sections and ensure that financial hardship does not become a barrier to healthcare.

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Auto-rickshaw driver’s son wants to buy father a car

Meanwhile, the son of an auto-rickshaw driver in Gorakhpur cleared the NEET, overcoming financial hardship through determination and perseverance. The 23-year-old said his first priority after becoming a doctor is to buy a car for his father, whose sacrifices made his dream possible.

Vishal Tiwari, a resident of the Gorakhnath police station area, brought joy to his family with his achievement. Despite financial constraints, his parents ensured that his education continued uninterrupted.

“My first goal is to fulfil my father’s dream. After becoming successful, I want to buy a car for my family,” Vishal said.