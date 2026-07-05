Lucknow to get 92 mt firefighting platforms as LDA clears 68cr

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has approved ₹68 crore for the procurement of two state-of-the-art hydraulic firefighting platforms capable of reaching heights of up to 92 metres, significantly enhancing the city’s capacity to combat fires in high-rise buildings.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal confirmed the development and said the fire department currently has equipment capable of reaching only up to the 16th floor of a building. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

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The decision is aimed at enhancing the safety of thousands of residents who have purchased, or plan to purchase, flats in upcoming high-rise residential projects developed by both private builders and the LDA. With Lucknow witnessing rapid vertical growth, the authority has moved to address the city’s shortage of advanced firefighting equipment. Officials said the policy decision was prompted by the deadly Aliganj fire tragedy.

While speaking to HT on Saturday, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the hydraulic platforms will be capable of reaching heights of nearly 92 metres, enabling firefighters to carry out rescue and firefighting operations up to around the 28th floor. He said the LDA will fund the purchase of the equipment, while the fire department will be responsible for its procurement, operation and maintenance.

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{{^usCountry}} “The machines will substantially improve emergency response in high-rise buildings and help firefighters reach upper floors quickly during fire incidents,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The machines will substantially improve emergency response in high-rise buildings and help firefighters reach upper floors quickly during fire incidents,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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The LDA’s infrastructure and beautification projects meeting approved the ₹68 crore proposal on June 30, 2026. Officials said the hydraulic platforms would be among the most significant additions to the city’s disaster response infrastructure.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal confirmed the development and said the fire department currently has equipment capable of reaching only up to the 16th floor of a building. He added that the procurement of the new hydraulic platforms would significantly strengthen the department’s firefighting and rescue capabilities in high-rise buildings.