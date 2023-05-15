Kejriwal set to visit Lucknow, meet AAP’s winning candidates

LUCKNOW AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit Lucknow by the month-end after his party bagged several seats in the UP civic polls. He will hold a meeting here with all winning candidates and guide them how to execute work in their respective areas, stated the UP unit of the party.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Lucknow by the end of this month.

According to the UP State Election Commission, AAP has won three nagar palika chairman seats, six nagar panchayat chairman seats and several wards in municipal corporations. Over half of the AAP’s winning candidates belong to the minority community.

The ruling BJP won the mayoral elections in all 17 municipal corporations and bagged 813 of the 1,420 corporator posts. The opposition Samajwadi Party bagged 191 corporator posts and the Bahujan Samaj Party 85.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Lucknow by the end of this month. He will meet all winning candidates of the party and guide them how to carry out work in their constituencies,” said Vaibhav Maheshwari, chief spokesperson, AAP, on Monday.

The state unit of AAP will soon release the schedule of Kejriwal’s visit after consultation with the central leadership of the party.

After civic polls, AAP will focus on Uttar Pradesh in wake of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in May 2024. “As UP sends the largest number of 80 MPs to Parliament, AAP’s planning for the state will be for the general election,” said an AAP leader.

“The party is also planning Arvind Kejriwal’s UP tour. But the schedule is yet to be formalised,” said an AAP leader.

The party’s most resounding victory was in the Samajwadi Party’s stronghold, Rampur district. Party candidate Sana Khanam was elected chairperson of the Rampur Nagar Palika Parishad. Khanam bagged 43,121 votes (44.19% of the total votes polled) to win this seat reserved for women.

Rafat Jahan of AAP was elected chairperson of the Kemri nagar panchayat, Rampur. She secured 7,449 votes (52.84% of total votes polled).

Throughout the campaigning for civic polls, AAP candidates had focused on the Delhi model of governance of the party.