Lucknow traffic at sixes & sevens with diversions in place

LUCKNOW Traffic in many areas of the city was thrown out of gear on Monday evening following diversions during President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to the city. Faizabad road, Polytechnic crossing, Trans-Gomti areas and stretch near Lohia hospital among others were the worst affected, exposing the city police’s readiness to deal with heavy traffic during a VVIP visit.

All roads leading to Shaheed Path become bottlenecks by the evening, (HT Photo)

Motorists were seen venting their ire on social media by posting pictures of chock-a-block areas.

“1 ghante ke raaste ko 3 ghante ka bana diya,” wrote Piyush Shukla on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture along with it.

Another X user Asad Ansari wrote in Hindi, “Stranded at one place for 30 minutes. This is the administrative system of Lucknow.”

All roads leading to Shaheed Path become bottlenecks by the evening, making it a nightmare for commuters returning home from office. “With vehicles diverted from Shaheed Path, we’re forced to take the Cantt route to reach Telibagh from Gomti Nagar. Traffic has been crawling for the past few hours,” wrote Telibagh resident Shashank on social media.

“I work in a mall on Shaheed Path, but we’re forced to take unnecessary turns making my travel time double,” stated Shweta Kumari, another Netizen.

DIVERSIONS IN PLACE, CHECK YOUR ROUTE

Vehicles from Shaheed Path to Kanpur Road will not be allowed and they will be diverted towards Old Chungi Tiraha, Piccadilly trisection, Barabirwa intersection.

Traffic at Rae Bareli road/Telibagh intersection will not be allowed on Shaheed Path, and will be diverted towards Telibagh, PGI intersection and Mohanlalganj intersections.

Vehicles from Sultanpur Road will not be allowed to go to Shaheed Path, and will be diverted towards Arjunganj Bazaar, Cantt.