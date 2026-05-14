Lucknow University first state varsity in UP to initiate five-day work week in response to energy challenges

In a move to conserve resources amid energy concerns due to geopolitical tensions, Lucknow University on Wednesday announced implementation of a five-day work week until further orders.

A Lucknow University spokesperson has said the shift is strategically designed to ensure classes are not disrupted while the institution proactively reduces its carbon footprint and fuel consumption. (FILE PHOTO)

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With this decision, Lucknow University becomes the first among Uttar Pradesh’s state universities to adopt such a measure, acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisory regarding energy and fuel conservation.

The university has restructured its daily schedule to ensure academic productivity remains unaffected despite the reduced working days. According to an order issued by registrar Bhawana Mishra, classes and offices will now operate for an additional hour daily to compensate for the Saturday closure.

While the new timing is effective immediately for routine administration and teaching, the university clarified that examinations will continue as per the previously released schedule. Students appearing for exams should follow their original dates and times without any change, the university said.

Vice chancellor Prof JP Saini emphasised that the decision is a response to the energy challenges posed by current global conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} “By keeping the campus closed for two days a week, there will be significant savings in electricity, water, and transportation fuel. This is a major contribution toward the national interest,” Saini stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “By keeping the campus closed for two days a week, there will be significant savings in electricity, water, and transportation fuel. This is a major contribution toward the national interest,” Saini stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} University spokesperson Prof Mukul Srivastava added that the shift is strategically designed to ensure classes are not disrupted while the institution proactively reduces its carbon footprint and fuel consumption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} University spokesperson Prof Mukul Srivastava added that the shift is strategically designed to ensure classes are not disrupted while the institution proactively reduces its carbon footprint and fuel consumption. {{/usCountry}}

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