Lucknow University launches online hostel management system to strengthen facilities for students

Lucknow University on Saturday launched an online hostel management system for strengthening facilities at all 17 hostels of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai stressed on reforms in student’s lives. While launching the new system, he said hostel management is an essential feature in both large and small institutions as it involved efficiently managing several aspects of the residential facility and reducing staff and manual work.

Such a system has been created for the first time at Lucknow University to help the students easily register and use the hostel facilities in a better fashion, said dean (Students Welfare) Prof Poonam Tandon.

She said the hostel management system has been developed to manage various details, including the list of hostels, students opting for hostels, fee collection and room allotment among others.

During allotment, the online system will provide the details of the hostel, room number, provost name and charges for each student.

“Overall, HMS (hostel management system) will help in keeping an organised record of all students using the hostel facility through the hostel management software,” an official said.

With the launch of hostel management system portal, hostel seats will be allotted to the applicants in order of merit (rank/percentage), giving representation to many academic disciplines.

All the information will be available now just a click away, instead of the earlier manual system of submission of hard copy forms and depositing fee for various heads at university counter or the prescribed bank accounts.

There are 17 hostels (10 for boys including one for international students and 7 for girls) having approximately 2500 seats in the university for both the campuses.