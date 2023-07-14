UP’s urban development dept sets target of planting 34.97 lakh saplings this year

LUCKNOW The directorate of local bodies has issued instructions to all urban bodies, emphasising the need to ensure conservation of planted trees, said a government statement on Friday.

To encourage public engagement and awareness, individuals are encouraged to take selfies with the planted trees and share them on social media platforms.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath aims to increase the state’s overall green cover from the current 9% to 15 % by 2026-27. To achieve this ambitious goal, the urban development department has set a target of planting 34.97 lakh saplings in the financial year of 2023-24. This target must be met within the designated time frame. Every department is expected to contribute to these efforts in order to fulfil the outlined objectives,” the statement said.

In accordance with the instructions, it has been said that all urban bodies must coordinate and allocate responsibilities for the care and maintenance of each plant.

Additionally, every plant will be geotagged to facilitate accurate location tracking. The geotagging process will utilize GPS technology to precisely identify the placement of each plant. To encourage public engagement and awareness, individuals are encouraged to take selfies with the planted trees and share them on social media platforms, stated the release.

“The aim is to achieve approximately 85% of the targeted plantation by July 22, with the ultimate goal of achieving 100% plantation by Independence Day. The success of this extensive campaign relies heavily on public participation. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of all public representatives and officials to motivate and engage people within their respective areas to actively join this significant program,” it said.

To transform tree plantation into a widespread movement, specific targets have been set, such as planting 5,000 saplings in every nagar panchayat, 10,000 in nagar palika parishad, and 50,000 to 25 lakh saplings in municipal corporations, based on their respective capacities. Following discussions with the nagar panchayat, municipal council, and municipal corporation, a detailed action plan should be prepared to execute the plantation drive effectively, added the statement.

