Allahabad High Court orders probe into ‘AI-generated’ marksheet submitted before it

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered a probe into the preparation of an allegedly forged High School marksheet which apparently appeared to have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and was produced before the court.

While the High School marksheet annexed with the petition recorded his date of birth as July 29, 2006, the marriage certificate issued by the temple recorded it as July 29, 2005. (HT File Photo)

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A division bench of Justices Rajnish Kumar and Babita Rani passed the order recently on a petition filed by Neha Pandey and another petitioner, claiming that they were being harassed by police in connection with their marriage, which was solemnised at an Arya Samaj temple in Aliganj on September 4, 2026.

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However, during the hearing, the court took note of a discrepancy regarding the date of birth of petitioner No. 2.

‘Fruit of poisonous tree’

While the High School marksheet annexed with the petition recorded his date of birth as July 29, 2006, the marriage certificate issued by the temple recorded it as July 29, 2005.

The court observed that producing a manipulated, forged, and AI-generated document before the court not only tarnishes the dignity of the institution but also shakes a litigant’s trust.

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Describing the document as a “fruit of poisonous tree”, the court directed the commissioner of police, Lucknow, to appoint a competent officer not below the rank of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The matter has been listed for Thursday (November 12).