Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 12, 2024, is 31.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 33.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.87 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 33.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 108.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 13, 2024
|34.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|28.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|31.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|31.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|31.46 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 19, 2024
|29.53 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.99 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.21 °C
|Light rain
