Woman falls prey to online job scam, loses 7 lakh

A Lucknow woman was recently duped of around ₹7 lakh by cyber criminals who had approached her on the pretext of offering her a job, police said.

The woman, Divya Giri, said in her police complaint that she was contacted by the fraudsters on May 24 through online messaging platform Telegram who offered her a work-from-home job opportunity, the cybercrime cell of Uttar Pradesh Police said in a note on Monday.

A while after she shared her banking details with them, she realised that ₹7 lakh had been deducted from her account, the police added.

“After registering a complaint with the cyber cell, the account to which the money was transferred has been seized. So far, ₹3,34,800 has been transacted back to her account,” the note added.

The cybercrime cell also requested people to be alert in case of being approached online regarding a job opportunity.

