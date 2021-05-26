Lucknow-based doctor shot at by SUV-borne assailants, critical

A city-based doctor was shot at by SUV-borne assailants near his house in Matiyari locality under Chinhat police station limits on Tuesday midnight, police officials said on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Dr Sandeep Jaiswal, a resident of Balajipuram colony in Matiyari runs a private hospital Harshit hospital and trauma centre at Sarvodaya Nagar.

“He suffered bullet injury in his jaw and the bullet is stuck somewhere between his jawline and back of the head. He has been admitted to trauma centre of KGMU in a critical condition. Doctors have kept him under observation for 24 hours before operating him to remove the bullet,” said Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, Sanjiv Suman.

The DCP said the incident took place when Dr Jaiswal was returning home in his SUV.

The assailants in another SUV intercepted his vehicle nearly 200 metres before his house and first attacked with a brick to break the wind shield of the doctor’s SUV and then opened fire on him.

“The police have found CCTV footages of the incident in which the assailants are seen fleeing from the spot in a white SUV towards Barabanki,” he said adding that a bullet shell has also been recovered from the scene.

Suman further said the locals, who claimed to have heard sound of two shots, rushed Dr Jaiswal to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital from where he was later shifted to trauma centre.

The DCP said the assailants were following the doctor’s vehicle from Sarvodaya Nagar when he left for home from his hospital. He said the police were trying to recreate the crime sequence and efforts were on to nab the assailants.

The officer added that the assailants’ modus operandi suggested that the crime was committed in a fit of rage. The hired shooters would not take risk to ride on SUV while executing the crime and would have opted for bike for this purpose, he said.

Suman said the initial probe hints towards some disputes related to his hospital and personal life but the doctor’s family has so far not levelled allegations against anyone.

Another senior official privy to the probe said “We are investigating on both the lines and trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack. It would be easy to trace the assailants after the exact motive is clear.”