Lucknow-based ‘organic’ restaurant inaugurated by ‘cow’ | Video

In an interesting move towards pure organic dining, a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow invited “cow” as a special guest for the inauguration ceremony, news agency ANI reported. The restaurant, aptly named “Organic Oasis”, welcomed their guest with traditional rituals and even offered some delectable food.

Also Read | Cow protection task force formed in Gurugram

The cow was also taken to the entrance of the kitchen. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video shared by ANI captured the cow adorned in a vibrant yellow attire and roaming around the newly opened restaurant. The cow was also taken to the entrance of the kitchen.

In Hindu religion, cows hold a special significance and are revered as sacred animals. This belief that comes from the Hindu mythology which associates cows with various gods and goddesses. To many Hindus, the cow is a symbol of divinity and is associated with natural benefits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The restaurant boasts a unique selling point: all of its food is made entirely from organic farming produce. The owner highlighted that the idea for the establishment came from a growing trend among people to prioritize their health, and to seek out nutritious, chemical-free foods.

“Our agriculture and economy are dependent on cows, so we had our restaurant inaugurated by Gaumata,” owner of the restaurant, former deputy Superintendent of Police said.

The owner is confident that customers will be able to taste the difference in the food, compared to other establishments that rely on chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

He believes that once people have tried the food at Organic Oasis, they will demand more of it.

The Animal Welfare Board of India earlier issued a notice appealing cow lovers to celebrate February 14, a day celebrated across the world as Valentine's Day as “Cow Hug Day”. The government advisory body said that hugging a cow will bring “emotional richness” and will increase “individual and collective happiness”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The welfare board called cow the "backbone of Indian culture and rural economy", adding that the animal represent “cattle wealth and biodiversity.”

“It is known as “Kamdhenu” and “Gaumata” because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.