...
...
Next Story

Lucknow-Kanpur route: UPSRTC slashes bus fare on NH by 14, fixes 151 on expressway

The earlier fare for buses operating via the National Highway was ₹137. According to UPSRTC, the reduction follows the shifting of Kanpur-bound bus services from the Charbagh bus station to the Alambagh bus terminal, which has shortened the route and lowered operating costs.

Published on: Jul 21, 2026, 20:06:44 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has reduced the Lucknow-Kanpur bus fare on the National Highway by 14 to 123 while fixing a higher fare of 151 for buses plying on the newly inaugurated Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. The revised fare structure, effective Wednesday, introduces route-based pricing for the first time on the corridor, allowing passengers to choose between a cheaper journey and a faster ride.

The revised fare structure, effective Wednesday, introduces route-based pricing for the first time on the corridor. (For representation)
The revised fare structure, effective Wednesday, introduces route-based pricing for the first time on the corridor. (For representation)

The earlier fare for buses operating via the National Highway was 137. According to UPSRTC, the reduction follows the shifting of Kanpur-bound bus services from the Charbagh bus station to the Alambagh bus terminal, which has shortened the route and lowered operating costs.

At the same time, ordinary buses using the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will charge 151 for the same destination. Officials said the higher fare is primarily due to steep toll charges. While buses using the expressway pay 1,405 in toll for a round trip, those operating via the National Highway pay only 95, resulting in a significant difference in operating costs.

“The fare for highway buses has been reduced because the route became shorter after the departure point was shifted from Charbagh to Alambagh. The distance between Alambagh and Banthra has reduced by about one kilometre, lowering the overall operating cost. However, travel via the expressway is comparatively expensive because of the toll charges,” UPSRTC regional manager Vimal Rajan said.

For commuters, the new system means saving 14 by travelling via the National Highway or paying 28 more than the highway fare to take the faster expressway route.

 
upsrtcnational highway
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Lucknow-Kanpur route: UPSRTC slashes bus fare on NH by ₹14, fixes ₹151 on expressway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe