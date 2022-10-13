Lucknow’s Ashiana is ‘home’ to open sewage, potholed roads

LUCKNOW Residents of Lucknow’s Ashiana area have been grappling with dangerous potholes, waterlogging issues, and open drains for almost a year now. The problems have only compounded with time and changes in season. In a reality check, HT visited the area, spoke to residents and authorities on the matter.

The Ashiana area comprises sectors H, I, J, J-Railnagar, K, L, M, and N. Sectors I, L and H are all LDA (Lucknow Development Authority) colonies.

In the middle of the road at Khazana Market crossing is a ‘crater’, about 6ft in diameter and almost equally as deep. This cavity was smaller a few months ago, said resident and vegetable seller Bhudai, who has had his business at the same crossing since 2007.

“After the road was dug up for sewerage works, the ‘crator’ has been barricaded and left as it is. It poses a huge risk to commuters at night,” he added.

Residents also complained about heaps of garbage Tikona Park in Sector L and waterlogging woes on the stretch from the park to St Teresa’s College road.

Further towards Sector K, an entire road is in an underdeveloped state, with sewage pipes and open drains along the sides of the road.

Construction of a drainage system that began as a part of the AMRUT Yojana (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) has been halted as the private contractors employed for the job have stopped receiving money, said Ashiyana resident Sanjay Jain.

“Authorities believe that the ongoing repairs on the streets will be completed by November 15, but people see no reflection of that on the ground,” he added.

The roads along Sector M, near Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University and Jyotiba Phule Zonal Park, are in a poor condition, with numerous big and small potholes, and no street lights. As a result of overflowing sewage and garbage, sludge is left on the main road, which people claim, has been there for some time now. Similarly, the entire 4-km stretch of Gurudwara Road, beginning from The Piccadily hotel on Kanpur Road to Maharaja Bijli Pasi Quila, is dotted by potholes.

CORPORATOR-SPEAK

“All the roads are in good shape. There are no sewage and garbage issues in the area under my jurisdiction. The wider roads are a little bad, but the tenders have been passed and the PWD will be constructing them after the rains.” Vimal Tiwari, corporator, sectors K, M and F

“Garbage is being removed every day. The road cavity at Khazana Market crossing is supposed to be taken care of by the Jal Nigam because that project was taken up as part of the AMRUT Yojana. So, issues of that road have been handed over to the PWD by the nagar nigam.

Kamlesh Singh, corporator, sectors H, I and J

Veena Rawat, corporator, sectors L, O and N, was preoccupied and hence unavailable for comment over the issues.

