Lucknow’s Hussainabad area: Local goons pose as HAT men, extort money from vendors

Local toughs in the Hussainabad area, which is also a popular tourist spot in the Old City, are collecting protection money (Hafta) from vendors putting up shop on roads and pavements near the Clock Tower. The receipt being issued in the name of the Hussainbad and Allied Trust (HT Photo)

Interestingly, the men are posing as representing the Hussainbad and Allied Trust (HAT), and money is being collected and receipts issued in the name of HAT. The Trust is entrusted with the preservation of historical monuments, including the Bada Imambada, Chota Imambada and has its office in the Picture Gallery in the same area.

The area also sees a sizable number of tourists both national and international right through the year. The area is also dominated by several street food stalls, fairs and eateries.

Videos shared by vendors showed a few men issuing receipts for ₹50 to vendors with ‘Hussainabad Trust’ written on it. The receipt also had a specific area mentioned from the road starting from Hussainabad Trust Inter College crossing to Jama Masjid.

The receipt also bears the name of the contractor, Syed Dawood Raza on it.

When Amit Kumar, secretary of HAT, was contacted, he said that he was unaware of the matter. “HAT will look into the matter and if something like this is going on in the area, it will be investigated,” he said.

One of the ‘HAT workers’ wishing anonymity said, “The money is being collected by local musclemen in the area and not by HAT. The men usually run this illegal activity at night. Vendors give money as they say that HAT on the receipts shows legitimacy.”