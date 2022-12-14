Lucknow’s Isabella Thoburn College choir rings in Christmas spirit with evening of music

The Isabella Thoburn College ushered in the Yuletide spirit in earnest with an evening of music celebrating the birth of Christ, on Tuesday.

The college auditorium bedecked in the Christmas signature colours of red and white set the tone for the evening to follow. Meanwhile, the college campus was adorned with bells, X-Mas trees and decorative stars spreading festive cheer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The programme started with the call to worship by the college principal, Vinita Prakash, followed by the invocation O Come Let us Adore him.

The college choir comprising 71 students (58 sopranos, nine descants and four altos) and 12 faculty members enthralled the audience with songs of the season. Renditions of carols like Let There be Christmas, A Ray of Hope, We Three Kings, Mera Prabhu Janma, Vaada, and O Pyaari Raat filled the air with joy and hope.

The congregation joined the choir in singing We Three Kings.

The highlight of the evening was the almost-acapella rendition of the Carols of the Bells. Not the easiest of numbers to perform, the seven ladies made an excellent effort and were aided with a bit of keyboard music and the drums. The number would have sounded better if the ladies had been braver and had performed with just their voices and the music had been rested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deserving special mention was The Greatest Story Ever Told performed by the faculty choir.

Congratulating the choir for their heart-warming performance, the college president, Mrs ES Charles, observed that no Christmas celebration was complete without music which, irrespective of the language, connects us with the Divine.

Mention must also be made of the immaculate ladies of the college, looking crisp in sarees, who guided guests to their seats, watched over them, and then guided them to the huge bonfire on the college campus where all soaked in the Christmas spirit with coffee and a piece of fruit cake.