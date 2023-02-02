Lucknow’s Kathak adorns city walls for G20 Summit

In the run up to the G20 and Global Investor summit 2023 (GIS), several walls in the state capital have been adorned with murals and paintings representing the rich heritage of Lucknow.

A drive through several parts of the city gives a glimpse into the work of many artists on walls, related to the history and culture of Lucknow. A wall on a road leading to Imambara near an underpass in Chowk area has been painted with Lucknow’s own Kathak. Similarly, the walls on both sides of the road leading to Hanumant Dham can be seen adorned with pictures of Nawabs, women dancing and buildings of the Nawabi era.

“Kathak under Wajid Ali Shah, the last nawab of Awadh, developed into a major art form. Lucknow gharanas place a greater emphasis on facial expressions and graceful hand movements, as well as rhythmic foot movements adorned with ghungroos and movement that is in sync with the music. Hence, I’m trying to paint that on the wall to showcase the rich culture that our Lucknow has,” said independent artist, Sayed, who has been painting for over five decades.

“This painting includes women in dancing Mudra along with Tabla, Dhol, Manjhira, Ghunghroo. We’re charging ₹30 per square foot for it. All the paintings will be completed by Thursday,” he added.

Another painter, Munna Kumar, said, “the legs and torso are generally straight, and the story is told through gestures and we’re trying to make it as attractive as we can. Red enamel paints have been used on a cream background to make it eye-catching.”

“Lucknow is synonymous with Nawabs and their interest in the arts and their buildings are standing tall in the city. With this idea, it’s a great opportunity to highlight and make the youth and guests remember the rich culture of Lucknow,” said another artist, Raj, painting on the walls near Parivartan Chowk.

According to Indrajeet Singh, Lucknow municipal commissioner, more than 50 creative, descriptive murals have been made to reflect Lucknow’s rich history and heritage. “There is a creative narrative of the historical, social, spiritual and political background of Lucknow. They will add to the aesthetic beauty of the vacant city spaces and the city will look more beautiful than ever before,” he said.