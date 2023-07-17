Lucknow’s KGMU begins digital payments

Patients/attendants can now make digital payment at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“To start, some of the major cash-collection counters, including main PRO building, Trauma Center, Queen Mary Hospital, Centenary Hospital, urology department, pathology department, department of physical medicine and rehabilitation now have option for digital payments,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

The number of counters and departments will gradually come under digital payment option while option to pay cash will remain. “After a pilot phase since May 2023, and continuous strengthening of integration of digital gateway with the Hospital Information Management System (HMIS)-E-hospital, KGMU is now all set for accepting digital transactions through Paytm, G pay, UPI wallets, debit and credit cards,” said Dr Singh.

The idea behind the initiative is to reduce cash transactions. One of the major reasons for long queues at counters was cash transactions, where it is a problem to get the exact amount. Often, for want of change, there is a delay in completing the transaction.

KGMU has 4,500 beds for admission to different departments and in the trauma centre at least 300 patients report for treatment every day.

“A place such as the trauma centre and pathology are much in need of digital payments. Since patients and their attendants are in a hurry, digital payments will ensure swift payments,” said a senior faculty member.