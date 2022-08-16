Lucknow’s Kukrail forest area to have world class night safari

LUCKNOW The century-old Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow (popularly known as Lucknow Zoo) will now be shifted to Kukrail forest area, about 12 km away from its current location in Narhi. Animal lovers will also be able to enjoy a world class night safari at the new location, as per the UP cabinet’s decision on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at decongesting the overcrowded Narhi area because of the presence of the zoological garden. The state government is yet to take a call on the use of land in Narhi area, from where the zoo would be shifted.

According to the cabinet decision, a night safari will come up on an area of 350 acres while the zoological park will be established on an area of about 150 acres, without disturbing the dense forest area of 2027.4 hectares comprising the eastern and western blocks of the forest area of Lucknow.

UP tourism and culture minister Jayveer Singh made this announcement while briefing media persons about the cabinet decision. He said, “Lucknow zoo will be shifted from Narhi and set up in Kukrail area. Night safari will also come up, which will boost eco-tourism.”

For the establishment of night safari and Lucknow zoo at Kukrail, only such open areas, which are currently not in use, will be utilised as much as possible without affecting the existing flora and fauna, said the minister.

The government, in a press release, stated that action will be initiated to obtain all necessary clearances for the establishment of zoological park and night safari.

The establishment of Kukrail night safari will encourage eco-tourism and create more employment opportunities for locals engaged in tourism trade, catering, decoration etc. Four-lane roads will be constructed there so that visitors do not face any inconvenience in reaching the Kukrail night safari, said the government in a press release.

Possibilities of channelising Kukrail river and developing it as an attractive river front would also be considered. The cost of this mega project will be assessed after the UP government gets to see the report made by the consultant.

Lucknow’s zoological park was established on November 29, 1921 by the then Governor, Uttar Pradesh, Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler. It was named as Prince of Wales Zoological Garden. However on June 4, 2001 the zoo was renamed as Lucknow Prani Udyan.

In 2015, during the Samajwadi Party rule, the Lucknow Prani Udyan was renamed as Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Prani Udyan. Shah was the last Nawab of Oudh who was fond of animals and had reared different animals, to create a small zoo in Kolkata.