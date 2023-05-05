Mahona, Gosaiganj nagar panchayats in Lucknow see second and third highest voter turnout
Saharanpur’s Behat nagar panchayat recorded highest turnout at 86.26%; eight of 10 nagar nagams fail to touch the 50% mark
LUCKNOW Two nagar panchayats (semi-urban local bodies) - Mahona and Gosaiganj - in Lucknow district have emerged as the second and the third highest, respectively, in terms of voter turnout in 37 districts where the first phase of civic polls recorded 52% voter turnout on Thursday, as per election data put up by the State Election Commission on its website.
The average voting percentage of the 37 districts was found to be 5% lower as compared to 2017 civic polls.
In contrast, urban voters in Lucknow, as in most other municipal corporations, showed apathy towards voting. The district recorded 36.97% turnout, the third lowest after Prayagraj and Gorakpur nagar nigams.
But with voter percentage as high as 84%, the Mahona nagar panchayat in Lucknow was found to have recorded the second highest turnout after Saharanpur’s Behat nagar panchayat (highest turnout at 86.26%).
Gosaiganj - another nagar panchayat in Lucknow - registered the third highest turnout at 80.76%, followed by Hardoi’s Gopamau (80.65%) and Mainpuri’s Kisni (79.99%) nagar panchayat.
The SEC data shows that more than 85 of the 276 nagar panchayats, where voting was held in the first phase on Thursday, recorded voter turnout above 70%. In most other nagar panchayats too, the voting % was between 60-70%.
Even some nagar palika parishads (small towns) registered a high turnout, like Baruasagar in Jhansi (77.22%), Nukud in Saharanpur (75.83%) and Sarsawa in Saharanpur (78.83%).
Among the 10 nagar nigarms, on the other hand, barring Saharanpur and Firozabad, no other nagar nigam coud touch even the 50% mark in voter turnout. These two nagar nigams recorded the first and the second highest turnout at 54.94% and 51.7%, respectively.
“It’s shocking that voters in big cities have always been apathetic to polling in all elections despite them being more educated. The reasons need to be studied,” said a senior SEC official.