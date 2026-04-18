Lucknow’s new-age storytellers turn heritage into a digital passion

Armed with smartphones, cameras and curiosity, a new generation of digital creators drawn from diverse walks of life is transforming crumbling structures into compelling narratives, blending aesthetics with bite-sized history to capture the attention of a fast-scrolling audience.

Four friends – Faiz, Adnan, Asad and Abdullah – have come together to run Chaqallas, a social media page dedicated to making the city’s heritage engaging for the younger generation. (SOURCED IMAGE)

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During the day, they are coders, marketers, students and corporate professionals but by evening and early morning, they reimagine how heritage is seen and consumed through reels, short videos and immersive walks that romanticise even the most neglected ruins.

Most of them come from unrelated professions, yet consistently carve out time to document the city’s past, early mornings before office hours or late evenings after work. This World Heritage Day, these creators prove that storytelling when done right, can breathe new life into forgotten spaces.

Maroof Umar: Capturing Lucknow’s quiet stories for a million-strong audience

Maroof Umar, 32, a Lucknow-based storyteller and visual documentarian, has built a strong identity by capturing the city beyond its obvious landmarks, focusing on its quieter, often overlooked narratives. What began with documenting lesser-known heritage structures has grown into a wider exploration of culture, people and everyday life.

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{{^usCountry}} With over a million followers on Instagram and reels that draw millions of views and likes, Maroof is among the most well-known digital creators in the city and has a team. “Stories have the power to shape perspectives,” Maroof says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With over a million followers on Instagram and reels that draw millions of views and likes, Maroof is among the most well-known digital creators in the city and has a team. “Stories have the power to shape perspectives,” Maroof says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I try to capture what people often overlook, the details, the people, the everyday life that quietly defines a place.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I try to capture what people often overlook, the details, the people, the everyday life that quietly defines a place.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My work now spans artisans, street life, food traditions and communities that shape Lucknow’s identity. I engage closely with my subjects, allowing viewers to experience stories as they unfold. He also contributes to preserving cultural heritage by documenting traditional practices and collaborating with artisans. “Through every frame, I want to preserve what time slowly tends to forget,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My work now spans artisans, street life, food traditions and communities that shape Lucknow’s identity. I engage closely with my subjects, allowing viewers to experience stories as they unfold. He also contributes to preserving cultural heritage by documenting traditional practices and collaborating with artisans. “Through every frame, I want to preserve what time slowly tends to forget,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four friends on a mission {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four friends on a mission {{/usCountry}}

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Four friends – Faiz, Adnan, Asad and Abdullah – have come together to run Chaqallas, a social media page dedicated to making the city’s heritage engaging for the younger generation, started in 2023. Their page now has 37.4k followers

While Faiz works in printer sales, Adnan is a graphic designer, Asad a cinematographer and Abdullah runs a printing shop. Individually, they were already exploring old buildings and hidden lanes, but decided to collaborate to create something bigger.

Each brings a skill, history research, exploration, editing and filming while their use of Lucknowi ‘zubaan’ makes content relatable.

“Even before the page, we would organise small heritage walks. Through Chaqallas, we are turning history into a shared, digital experience,” said Abdullah.

From reels to real walks

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Swapnil Rastogi, a digital creator, is a familiar face at old monuments and forgotten corners, often seen exploring, filming and engaging with history on the ground. “My work goes beyond landmarks. I try to capture the city’s soul,” he says.

Blending reels with real experiences, Swapnil regularly organises heritage walks, bringing together historians and locals to explore the city firsthand. “There’s a growing awareness among youth. Social media is turning heritage into a daily conversation,” he adds.

Striking a chord online

Ahmar, 31, works full-time as a software engineer. But beyond office hours, he turns into a storyteller, documenting Lucknow’s heritage through simple, relatable videos that have struck a chord with thousands online.

Running an Instagram page titled Marine Drive, Gomtinagar Lucknow, Ahmar has built a following of around 70,000 on Instagram and over 2.28 lakh on Facebook. His bio sums it up: “Lucknow storyteller | Follow to stay connected with the heritage and culture of Lucknow.”

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“Hobby hai, achha lagta hai. I was in Tamil Nadu (Vellore) for studies and started missing Lucknow. When I came back, I began making videos and posting them. Slowly, people started noticing,” he says.

Often seen cycling or even skating through heritage sites, Ahmar uses a calm, conversational voiceover to narrate stories of the places he visits. Without heavy production or dramatic storytelling, his content feels personal, bringing Lucknow’s history closer, one ride at a time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aakash Ghosh ...Read More Aakash Ghosh is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow. He covers crime and policing in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans key beats such as railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that foster a strong connection with readers. Prior to his stint in Lucknow, he trained and worked with multiple print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata. Read Less

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