LU’s meritorious students council to focus on carving successful careers

With its focus on helping students build bright careers through problem-solving approach, the Lucknow University has set up a committee for the formation of ‘LU Meritorious Students Council (LUMSC)’.

The committee consists of dean faculty of arts, dean academics, OSDIMS, chief proctor and a student representative. Dean student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon is the convener of the committee.

LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “Major objectives of the Council is to promote and encourage the involvement of students in organising university activities related to academic, sports, culture and other extra extra-curricular activities. The ultimate goal of LUMSC is to enable the students successfully making their career through problem-solving approach.”

“The committee today has initiated a virtual meeting to interact with the topper students of different programmes running in various departments of Lucknow University. In this session, a group of topper students were asked to speak about their future career related vision, the ways these students are going to contribute in the healthy academic environment of the university and their ultimate contribution to the society as a whole,” said LU spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava.

Two more such sessions are lined up. All the topper students of the group expressed themselves quite convincingly and shared their views.

The committee members were present during the meeting. Prof Poonam Tandon, DSW, Prof Rakesh Chandra, dean academics and other committee members interacted with the topper students. The meeting was coordinated by Dr Mohammad Anees, assistant DSW.

After the virtual sessions, a group of topper students would meet the vice-chancellor and thereafter vice-chancellor will appoint office bearers of the LUMSC on the basis of recommendation made by a committee. The committee will recommend the students out of around 65 topper students of the academic session 2021-22.

The office-bearers of the Council will consist of President, vice-president (2), general secretary, joint secretary (2), education, engineering, science, commerce, management and representative from arts, law along with 1 representative each to represent literary, media and sports wing.

Dean students welfare Prof Poonam Tandon informed that LUMSC is the brain child of vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and he has always insisted upon the student-oriented and student-inclusive approach in different facets of university framework.