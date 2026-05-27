The chief of Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani has appealed Muslims across India to strictly follow government guidelines and exercise utmost caution while performing the Qurbani (sacrifice) during Eid-ul-Azha.

Madani appeals for a clean, peaceful Eid-ul-Azha

In a special message issued on the eve of the festival, Maulana Madani stressed that animal sacrifice is a mandatory religious obligation for eligible Muslims and cannot be skipped. However, he urged the community to prioritise legal compliance, social harmony, and public sensitivity amid the prevailing situation.

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“Muslims must strictly follow government guidelines while offering sacrifice and must not sacrifice restricted or prohibited animals,” Maulana Madani said in a statement issued on Tuesday. The Jamiat chief strongly advised against sharing photographs or videos of slaughtered animals on social media. “Avoid advertising, especially sharing pictures of slaughtered animals,” he said, emphasising the need to prevent any misuse or provocation.

Maulana Madani further instructed that if local hurdles arise at traditional sacrifice sites, community leaders should first engage with the administration. In case of persistent difficulties, the sacrifice may be performed at a nearby peaceful location. At the very least, a goat should be sacrificed at the usual site and the details registered with local authorities to ensure no future issues, said Maulana Arshad Madani.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the broader spirit of the occasion, he called upon Muslims to make cleanliness an “exemplary” feature of Eid-ul-Azha. He urged Jamiat volunteers, mosque imams, and local residents to form teams for proper disposal of waste so that no inconvenience is caused to neighbours or the public. “We perform the act of sacrifice solely to seek the blessings of Allah. Our intention is never to hurt or cause distress to anyone,” Maulana Madani said. He appealed for patience and restraint in the face of any provocative actions, asking people to report such incidents to the local police instead of reacting emotionally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the broader spirit of the occasion, he called upon Muslims to make cleanliness an “exemplary” feature of Eid-ul-Azha. He urged Jamiat volunteers, mosque imams, and local residents to form teams for proper disposal of waste so that no inconvenience is caused to neighbours or the public. “We perform the act of sacrifice solely to seek the blessings of Allah. Our intention is never to hurt or cause distress to anyone,” Maulana Madani said. He appealed for patience and restraint in the face of any provocative actions, asking people to report such incidents to the local police instead of reacting emotionally. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, preparations for Eid-ul-Azha prayers have been completed at the historic Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, Imam of the Eidgah, has appealed to Muslims to offer prayers at the Eidgah. Special arrangements have been made for women devotees.

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