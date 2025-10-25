Madrasa staff booked for ‘demanding virginity test report’ of Class 8 girl in UP’s Moradabad

Moradabad Police in Uttar Pradesh on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against the principal, the admission cell in-charge and other staff of a girls’ school-cum-madrasa on a man’s complaint that his 13-year-old daughter was allegedly asked to submit a “virginity test” report for admission into the school.

The incident, which occurred at Jamia Ahsanul Banat Girls’ College located under Pakbada police station area in Moradabad, came to light after the girl’s father posted a video on social media accusing the madrasa management of humiliating his daughter. The institute, which functions both as a madrassa and an inter college, is affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board and the basic shiksha department.

The police said the Class 8 student had not been attending the institute for a prolonged period without notifying the school administration. When the father, who hails from Chandigarh but currently resides in Moradabad, later approached the boarding school for her re-enrolment, authorities allegedly refused admission and demanded a “virginity test” report. The girl’s father alleged that the madrasa staff demanded a virginity certificate and expelled his daughter when he refused to submit one.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the admission cell in-charge Shahjahan, principal Rahnuma and other staff members allegedly told her parents that she would only be granted admission after producing a medical test confirming her virginity. The girl’s family then lodged a formal complaint with Moradabad SSP Satpal. “They warned that if we didn’t produce the certificate, my daughter would be removed from the madrasa,” her father alleged.

Additional superintendent of police (city) Kumar Ramvijay Singh confirmed receiving the complaint by post on October 14. Following a preliminary inquiry, an FIR was registered against Shahjahan, Rahnuma, and other staff members on Friday. They have been booked under sections 79, 351(2), 352, and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.